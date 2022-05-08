A nationwide baby formula shortage is being felt in St. Joseph as parents of young children scan empty shelves at area stores.
Kori Hughes first noticed the shortage a couple of months ago and has since struggled to find formula for her 1-year-old son, Kordell.
“I know I’m not alone because every time I go to the formula (aisle), there’s always another mom or someone else looking for formula and trying to help each other out, looking on the top shelf, looking at the bottom shelves, but I’m not alone,” Hughes said. “I know that every time I go, every time I’m searching, there’s somebody else also searching.”
She and her son are on WIC, a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children. Hughes can only get certain brands of baby formula through the program, so when those aren’t available or stores won’t accept WIC, Hughes uses cash she said she doesn’t always have to buy formula.
Combine this with the fact that her son needs a specific type of sensitive formula, and it’s become even more of a challenge for Hughes to find what she needs for Kordell.
“There was a night I went to four stores and then I was at one store, calling other stores praying and hoping that they had what we needed, but nobody had it,” Hughes said.
La’Sherrie Tyes serves as the JUMP coordinator at the St. Joseph Youth Alliance, which assists young parents ages 16 to 24 going through other programs within the organization. She said they take donations of baby formula to give to parents enrolled in the program, but recently donations have been scarce.
“It is definitely affecting some of our participants in the program, and we see it all over town, too, as well,” Tyes said. “It’s kind of hard to find, so when you get it, grab it quick.”
News-Press NOW contacted the St. Joseph CVS, Green Hills, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Walgreens and Walmart stores, and all said they are facing a shortage in baby formula. Many have limits on how much formula can be bought.
The shortage began due to a mixture of supply chain issues and recalls of popular brands, and Tyes said she’s expecting it to last another three to four months.
To save on formula, she encourages parents to watch their child’s cues and know what hunger signs look like versus general fussiness. Parents should also be mindful of how much formula they are feeding their babies, so they’re not overfeeding or tossing out formula that could be used later.
“A lot of times, you’ll fix that six- or eight-ounce bottle and your baby will only take four of it, and with the formula, you do have to discard it if they don’t drink the rest of it because of the bacteria that can build up in it,” Tyes said. “So if you’re preparing more than what they need, then that means you’re also wasting more that you could have for later.”
She recommends if parents are making an eight-ounce bottle, put four ounces in one bottle to feed their baby and refrigerate the other to pour over as needed.
Tyes said babies older than 6 months can have their formula subsidized with food, but for babies younger than 6 months, formula is the main source of nutrition. Amid the shortage, she warns parents against feeding their baby diluted milk before the child is ready.
Hughes’ son recently turned 1, so he’s now able to drink whole milk, which she said is her saving grace. Due to the shortage, she has had to occasionally buy other brands of formula that he doesn’t like.
“I even had family members searching, ‘Hey, in Savannah there’s this,’ and so I’d run to Savannah, and they don’t always let you take what you need and so you’re limited still,” Hughes said.
Tyes said there are no medically safe alternatives to formula or breastfeeding, so if parents can’t find what they need at the store, they should talk to their pediatrician about other possible options. She does not recommend trying online recipes for homemade formula.
