Inflation and the high cost of living aren’t just affecting people — it’s affecting pets. Animal shelters across the nation are seeing many people surrender their animals because they can no longer afford to take care of them.
The St. Joseph Animal Shelter is no exception. Humane Educator Aubrey Silvey said surrendered pets have been an ongoing issue at the shelter throughout 2022.
“We’re seeing more owner relinquishes, and usually for the reasons that people can’t afford their pets anymore,” Silvey said.
The shelter is typically busier in the summer months, but Silvey said they’ve been seeing more owner relinquishments for dogs this year. This large intake of animals has the shelter dangerously close to full capacity.
“The problem is, all these people are needing to get rid of their pets because they can’t afford them, and on the same hand, people aren’t wanting to add pets to their family as much because they can’t afford more,” Silvey said. “So, it’s not a good time for adoptions and it’s a bad time for owner surrenders.”
Before owners feel like they have to surrender their pets to the shelter, Silvey said they should call to see what resources are available. The shelter has a low-cost spay-and-neuter program, vaccinations, a pet food pantry and an online adoption program to get pets rehomed before even bringing them to the shelter.
“We can definitely get people resources before they get to that point and try to help them keep their pet, if that’s at all possible, or to help them find a new home for their pet before it ever ends up here with us,” Silvey said.
The St. Joseph Animal Shelter currently is at full capacity for cats at over 120, and close for dogs at 45. It’s open intake, so they won’t turn animals away due to space. Cara Campbell, a Friends of the Animal Shelter volunteer, said they are having discussions every couple of weeks about how to open up more room.
“We are at what we would refer to as critical capacity right now,” Campbell said. “So, basically that means that intakes have not slowed down and adoptions have not sped up. So, we are at a point where we have to make some space or the staff is going to be forced to make some decisions that they don’t want to have to make.”
At capacity, the shelter tries to make room using pop-up kennels and putting out calls for emergency fosters before considering euthanasia. Silvey said the shelter hasn’t had to euthanize dogs for space in over five years, and it’s only used as a last resort. They’ve done more adoption specials this summer than usual to try to free up space, but they’re only breaking even.
“It’s kind of like as many as we can get out the door, we get that many back almost the same day,” Silvey said. “They keep pouring in.”
The Friends of the Animal Shelter is currently sponsoring a $10 adoption special that runs from now through Saturday, July 9. All pets will cost $10 to adopt, which includes the animal being spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccinations and tested for heartworm.
“It’s lifesaving,” Campbell said. “That’s point blank. Not only adoption, but fostering. It would mean saving a life right now for both dogs and cats, and that’s ultimately our organization’s goal.”
All foster expenses are paid for, and Campbell said they’re currently trying to increase their foster network. Silvey said any form of help is appreciated whether people are looking to foster, adopt, volunteer or donate. She said dog food and kitten food is always a need, as well. For more information, people can go to petforu.com.
