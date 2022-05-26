A new plan to cut internet costs for U.S. families in need has St. Joseph residents looking forward to newfound resources.
The Biden administration has deemed internet no longer a luxury but now a necessity after watching the world switch to virtual settings during the COVID-19 pandemic. While it may be a necessity, it's one not everyone can afford.
Earlier this month, the White House announced the administration solidified commitments with 20 internet providers to lower high-speed internet costs for families in need.
With the Affordable Connectivity Program, people who meet the requirements can get one high-speed internet plan through a provider for $30 per month or less.
St. Joseph resident Michael Zittritsch said this program will affect him and his family in several ways, including helping him find a job.
“For me personally, it'll open up opportunities for finding new jobs like remote work, which I haven't been able to find recently because I've not had internet access,” Zittritsch said.
Zittritsch’s mother, Veronica Zollinger, said it’ll not only be helpful to their family in a job sense but also allow them access to resources that they haven’t had before.
“If we could get internet access I could actually go online and access so much information that would help me find resources in the community that would help me and help my family,” Zollinger said. “There are a lot of families that if they had internet access, they would be able to do so much more to get their families out of a situation, any situation, that they may be feeling stuck in.”
Right now there are about 20 internet providers who have agreed to cut their prices to join the program, including Altice USA (Suddenlink), AT&T, Comcast, Spectrum and more.
According to a press release from the White House, more than 11.5 million households have signed up for the ACP .
Jake Kelley, St. Joseph School District director of technology and data management, said he feels the program will impact many students and families in the school district.
“Well, I think it'd be big for St. Joe because we've got such a large community of impoverished people. So that's anybody on any kind of government assistance and all of our kids that are on free and reduced lunch,” Kelley said. “Having this not only gives them the ability to do their schoolwork but gives their family the ability to do whatever they want with the internet while they have it.”
According to the White House’s press release, experts estimate that 48 million households — or nearly 40% of households in the country — qualify for the ACP.
To be eligible for the program, the household income must be at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level or must meet one of the other criteria listed:
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps
- Medicaid
- Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA)
- Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit
- Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools
- Federal Pell Grant (received in the current award year)
- Lifeline
- Certain Tribal assistance programs, including Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Head Start (only households meeting the income qualifying standard), Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (Tribal TANF) and Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income internet program.
To sign up for the program, you can go online to GetInternet.Gov or you can send in an application by mail.
Missouri state Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, has been an advocate for broadband expansion for quite some time, and he's happy to see this type of progress.
"This was needed all over Missouri," Hegeman said. "COVID really showed us the true need for it. Especially in those rural areas."
Zittritsch said he believes this program is truly going to be beneficial for people all over the country for several years to come.
“Doing just about anything right now in this age that we live in requires access to the internet, and I think opening up access to the internet to more people and making sure that people have that access is going to help a lot in the long run,” Zittritsch said.
