Planned resurfacing of the Belt Highway may slow drivers down this summer. Plans are extensive, but include ways to help reduce the traffic that can be seen on the Belt.
The resurfacing will cover the entire stretch of Belt Highway. Construction will be done on both sides, but there will always be at least one lane open in each direction. Randy Mendenhall, an engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, said night work will help prevent traffic buildup.
"They tend to complete it as night work to avoid some of the traffic going on through the day," Mendenhall said.
With overnight work comes complications to keeping safe. Mendenhall said they do what they can with signs and having workers wear appropriate vests to help make them more visible.
"There's always that concern of night work of visibility seeing the workers," he said.
Mendenhall said drivers need to keep aware for the safety of workers and also themselves. He said they will have signage when working but it doesn't always help.
"From 2015 to 2019, we had 64 people killed in work zones in the state of Missouri," he said.
The best way to stay safe is for drivers to make sure they are keeping their phones down, paying attention to signs, and driving slowly.
"Staying alert and any extra safety measures people can take to keep our employees and contractors safe so we can all go home when it's complete," Mendenhall said.
Roadwork will begin at The Shoppes at North Village on the North Belt and continue to State Route FF on the South Belt. Workers will be out between 6 or 7 p.m. and 6 a.m, Sunday through Thursday. Crews will be working on the project for over a month as they move down the highway.
MODOT will have signs and warnings for people as construction begins. Plans call for resurfacing to happen in July or August this summer and last through September.