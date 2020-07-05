Work will start this week on an upcoming water feature at Hyde Park that has been in talks for years.
The Hyde splash park, or splash pad, was a product of the 2019 Capital Improvements Program and was approved by voters in 2018 after a year of public input.
It will involve an aquatic play structure that shoots water from the ground and dumps it from artificial trees, as well as an oak leaf design and play "stumps" to honor the historic Liberty Tree that fell in the park in 2016.
The $1.8 million splash pad is planned to be built near where the old swimming pool was in the large parking lot between the playgrounds and the baseball complex. It will include shade structures, restrooms, dry play structures and other leisure amenities.
Last week, Lawhon Construction Co. removed parking lights in the lot and fenced off the area that will eventually house the aquatic amenity. Director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities for the city of St. Joseph Chuck Kempf said it is good to see work starting after such a long planning process.
"We went through a lot of public meetings, we went through a lot of planning, we went through the CIP process, but now, the fact that we're actually breaking ground, it's pretty exciting," Kempf said. "I really think the community is going to enjoy this aspect of an aquatic facility. It's something we don't currently have."
The splash pad will be free to use and will not require lifeguards as there is no standing water.
Another phase of an overarching project to improve Hyde Park could include the addition of a zero-depth entry pool that would be built in the area where the demolished Hyde Pool once was.
During construction, visitors to the park still will have access to its many amenities. The baseball complex and tennis courts will be accessible only through the west park entrance. Exiting the park will be via a one-way lane out of the east driveway.
Kemp said the city was originally planning a soft opening this fall, but due to current events and delays, the splash park is now being planned to open in the summer of 2021.