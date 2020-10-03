Northwest Missouri has many native trails, lush forests and wildlife. But in recent years, conservation areas have become harder to maintain.
Sunbridge Hills Conservation Area is located in Buchanan County just north of St. Joseph. Recent wind shear events and flooding in low-lying areas has pushed down tree limbs over trails there.
“We have near 20 down trees and we haven’t had the chance to get out there,” said Sean Clary, Missouri Department of Conservation Wildlife Management biologist. “Things have come up and there are restrictions with COVID-19 and a lack of employees, but we plan to clean up as soon as we can.”
Four wheelers and MX bikes now are unable to pass through the area.
“We will clear it out just enough for human bicycles to get back in there, but not for those motorized vehicles,” Clary said.
There is also limited parking at Sunbridge due to excessive dumping and littering.
“Putting the gate up has helped, but people are still dumping right there,” Clary said. “The neighbors are really upset and that is who is contacting us.”
In the heart of St. Joseph is the Mark Youngdahl Urban Conservation area, which has more open land and less forested area. This makes for the trails to be managed more easily despite a greater volume of people coming.
On both trails you can find squirrels, white-tailed deer, turkey and a few rabbits.
“Since Sunbridge is on the Missouri Bluffs, you may encounter some snakes,” Clary said.
Officials remind the public that conservation areas are closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. every day.