Monthly sessions for parents, grandparents and other primary caregivers are being offered by United Way Success By 6. The first session in the series will kick off on Tuesday, Oct 13, with hour-long sessions at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Lacey Raymond and Beth Curry, Community Action Partnership Head Start, will present the training based on Dr. Becky Bailey’s Conscious Discipline, a program that provides positive and effective strategies to deal with discipline issues. The first session will feature an overview of Conscious Discipline and focus on shortening tantrums and building discipline within children. The sessions will be presented live via Zoom, with opportunities for interaction and discussion among participants.
To register, go to stjosephunitedway.org/sb6parents. For more information, contact Bobbie Cronk at United Way, 816-364-2381 or email bobbie.cronk@stjosephunitedway.org. Learn more about Conscious Discipline at consciousdiscipline.com.