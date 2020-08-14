Dr. Gena Ross, a Democratic challenger for Missouri's 6th Congressional District, visited the South Side of St. Joseph on Friday to show her support for victims impacted by recent flooding.
Ross did not offer a specific policy solution that should be undertaken at the federal level, where she would serve if elected. However, she called on each level of government to take some responsibility.
"So people that think that I'm doing this to get a vote, you're wrong," Ross said. "Because if I wasn't running and someone asked me to come and look and just say something on behalf of the people, I would because that's my character."
Ross said local, state and federal governments should "have a meeting" and allocate financial resources to help the public recover.
"Look at your budgets, get money any way you can get it and help these people," she said. "There's money, so make it available. Not tomorrow, how about today? It's just senseless."
For its part, the St. Joseph City Council has allocated over $50,000 toward flood relief, mostly spent on dumpsters.
Ross said that if she was voted in as a congresswoman she would make calls on behalf of St. Joseph's South Side residents, but didn't call for specific legislation.
"I would just try every avenue that I could if I was in Congress," Ross said. "I would call whoever I can call to make things happen. So, whatever (the solution is), let's make it work."
Ross also criticized the Federal Emergency Management Agency for not stepping in and helping residents. According to St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray, the event wasn't large enough to quality for state or federal aid of that type.
"FEMA, I don't understand why you're not helping, it is a natural disaster," Ross said. "Everybody should help each other."