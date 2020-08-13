The political trope of kitchen-table economics got a workout in Washington on Thursday, though, to extend the metaphor, the dinner there has begun to get cold.
"Think of it this way. We go to the (negotiating) table, we're sitting at America's kitchen table there for America's working families," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said at a morning news conference.
At about that same time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said, "Go to any kitchen table in America ... and put the bizarre demand (of Democrats) up against the $1 trillion of real practical relief that Republicans wanted to get out the door weeks ago."
Their comments in different parts of the U.S. Capitol provided the same imagery but indicated a continued stalemate in negotiations on a new round of economic relief for Americans impacted by the pandemic.
Not surprisingly, both sides blamed the other for the stalled talks.
McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said House Democrats had larded their legislation with non-COVID items and the "insistence on the federal government paying people not to work."
Pelosi said Republicans in the Senate refused to meet Democrats in the middle on the total cost of the measure and insisted on items in the bill that catered to the wealthiest Americans.
At about 3 p.m., Washington time, the Senate gavel came down on its legislative day. The body will not convene again until September. The House had already left on its August recess.
Bringing the session to a close, McConnell said "it would take bipartisan consent to meet for legislative business sooner than scheduled,” meaning a breakthrough in negotiations.
At the White House on Thursday, Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said he would not want to bet on anything regarding the negotiations.
"I can tell you right now it's a stalemate," the Trump administration official said. "The (House) speaker wants a $2 trillion commitment from us. We're not going to give it. There are too many things, too many asks on their side."
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt said he did not buy the argument that Senate Republicans, seeking a $1 trillion package, should automatically meet in the middle on the $3 trillion sought by House Democrats.
"I think it's the essence of democracy, but compromise actually has to be based on some principle of the issue you are dealing with," the Missouri Republican said. "You know, if the House bill had been $5 trillion, I guess the logic would be that we'd compromise at $3 trillion."
Blunt voiced frustration that schools needing federal help, whether for the pandemic-caused extra expenses of in-person classes or distance learning, have been a particular victim of the delays in legislating.
"Back-to-school money that schools get in December will not be nearly as helpful as back-to-school money that schools get in August. They need the money now," he said on the Senate floor. "Let's get this job done. Let's get kids back to school."
North Missouri Congressman Sam Graves announced this week the distribution of funding available through the CARES Act, the coronavirus relief bill passed into law in March.
Mo-Kan Development of St. Joseph got a $400,000 recovery assistance grant, while the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments in Maryville and the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission in Trenton both received that same amount.
"This CARES Act funding is incredibly important to the rebuilding of our economy,” Graves said in his announcement. "I know they will put it to good use, helping our economic recovery efforts."