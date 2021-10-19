The moment M’Shogy’s Animal Rescue co-founder Gary Silverglat saw the dog Monday, he knew it was the worst case he’d seen in 37 years of business.
There was an infection covering half its face, and it was extremely emaciated and had a broken jaw with two holes preventing it from eating, Silverglat said.
At that point, putting the pit bull down was the only humane option.
“We euthanized him within five minutes. It was done immediately,” he said. “Our vets saw it, we took it back, we did it immediately. This wasn’t a thought about doing it; there was no fixing this poor dog.”
M’Shogy’s is a no-kill animal rescue, and the business tries to save every animal that enters its doors, regardless of circumstances, Silverglat said.
“We try to save everybody, but this was beyond fixable,” he said. “He was suffering, and the best thing we could do was try to euthanize him and take him out of his pain immediately.”
The dog was brought to M’Shogy’s by a group of teenage boys who found it Monday in St. Joseph. Anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation should immediately bring the animal to an expert who can help, Silverglat said.
“Pick it up and get it to a vet if you see something like that,” he said. “That animal, it was a horrific situation. Get it to a vet, get it to someone who can help it.”
The animal’s extreme condition indicated it had been suffering for an extended period of time, Silverglat said.
“This didn’t happen in a day or a week,” he said. “This was over like a month’s time.”
The fact that the animal survived as long as it did was a miracle of its own, Silverglat said.
He has asked that anyone with details of the situation call M’Shogy’s at 816-324-5824. M’Shogy’s is looking into the case with other agencies, Silverglat said.
