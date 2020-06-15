The St. Joseph City Council met in its last remote meeting on Monday to discuss developing Krug Park’s amphitheater and approve the 2020-2021 fiscal budget of more than $160 million, among other things.
The next meeting, scheduled for June 29,will be held in person on the third floor of City Hall.
The resolution to redevelop the Krug Park Amphitheater passed unanimously. It specifically mentions that the Krug Trust intends to lift the consumption and sale of alcohol at the park.
The resolution also moves the city forward with an event management contract with ASM Global, which bypasses the bid process.
According to the resolution “the unique complexity of the redevelopment” calls for “a nationally recognized event and venue management company.” ASM is based out of Los Angeles. Chuck Steedman addressed the council during the meeting. He's the executive vice president of Strategy and Business Development, Arenas and Stadiums at ASM.
The park was donated to the city of St. Joseph by Henry Krug in 1890, and then his son Henry Krug Jr. donated additional land in the mid-1930s. The donations stipulated that alcohol was not to be allowed on the property. Howeve,r a relative of the Krugs would be able to lift that restriction.
Downtown concessions
The ordinance, which would have extended a lease agreement with the St. Joseph Downtown Association to manage the Downtown concessions, failed to pass 7, 2.
Following the vote, Councilman Brian Myers requested that a previous contract with Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn’s owner Dillon Cox be presented to the council at their next meeting. The motion carried.
Cox said his contract offered to pay utilities, rent in the amount of $350 per month and the cleaning of the concessions.
Vehicles for Fire Department
The Fire Department’s purchase of two vehicles; a fire rescue truck and a pumper truck, also passed unanimously. The vehicles cost a combined total of $612,000.
SJFD Chief Mike Dalsing said he expects delivery of the rescue truck in a month, and two or three months for the pumper truck.
Councilman Russell Moore requested to postpone a vote on the annual revisions to the city’s Personnel Manual. The ordinance will appear before the council again on June 29.
Other action
A riverfront development resolution to design a pedestrian bridge over Highland Avenue with Snyder and Associates was withdrawn from the agenda by its sponsor, Councilman Davis.
The fiscal budget of 2020-2021 passed 6 to 3 with Gary Roach, Madison Davis and P.J. Kovac voting against the measure.
The City Council will continue to meet weekly to discuss COVID-19 on a remote teleconference basis. Councilman Marty Novak advocated that it's still the best way to bring experts together to discuss the matter.