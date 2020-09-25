For two months, Tiffani McCay waited for her sister's headstone to be installed at the Ashland Cemetery. After all, it had been delivered in July.
After repeated calls and social media posts, the marker for Alexys McCay was finally placed on Thursday. But those posts, which originally were just asking for advice, turned into sounding boards for those aggrieved by the conditions inside the cemetery.
"The weeds are up past the decorations and stuff on a lot of the gravesites," McCay said. "Of course there's just branches and trees (down) and trash just kind of all over the place. The roads are all messed up."
Cora Bullock, the owner of the cemetery, declined a formal interview for this story. She said she apologizes to anyone who is upset by the condition of the grounds.
She said the cemetery is about a month behind in terms of operations because of severe weather and a lack of help because of COVID-19.
A News-Press NOW reporter who visited the cemetery on Friday found the grass to be mowed, especially in the areas closest to Ashland Avenue, but that weeds had overgrown multiple headstones and decorations deeper inside the grounds. A large tree also had fallen, with certain sections chopped up, but a large part of the trunk still rested among the headstones.
McCay said her family paid $175 for the headstone installation for her sister, who died unexpectedly in May. McCay said Bullock reassured her that it wouldn't be a problem but later stopped returning her calls.
“Since then, we've just been told numerous times, 'Oh it's gonna be placed,'" McCay said.
On one of McCay's social media posts, a woman wrote that her loved one's headstone had to be replaced three times because it was "mowed over." Another commenter said her brother was buried there and that the cemetery had been "nothing but problems."