Various community members met Thursday night at the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce to discuss the launch of Imagine Cathedral Hill 2040.
The project is a smaller portion of the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 plan created by the Community Alliance of St. Joseph.
The focus on Cathedral Hill is to revitalize the area and make it a better place to live to help attract and retain individuals in the neighborhood.
Residents, property managers, business owners, chamber members, police, the city manager and planners along with City Council members shared their input on what they’d like to see done.
Tama Wagner, Community Alliance director, helped bring in individuals to do a placemaking study to find out how the neighborhood needs to start to be successful.
“This project will make St. Joseph a place where people want to live with developed housing, clean neighborhoods and amenities in those neighborhoods,” Wagner said.
The group focused on what makes the neighborhood unique and then moved toward the assets and needs related to infrastructure, housing, culture, recreation, entertainment, art and education.
A large focus was on the importance of the housing in the area because it has a large amount of vacant homes. Isobel McGowan, owner of the Shakespeare Chateau, said the group is on the right track with the housing attraction.
“What we need is people that will come here and be a part of the community, feet on the ground, anchor that resident population and help us put some of these neighborhoods back together,” McGowan said.
One aspect that McGowan thinks would be a good addition to the area is a trade school for the historic trades.
“The challenges that those of us who own historic homes face is in terms of finding capable, resourceful, knowledgeable people that can work on them and do it right,” McGowan said.
Many of the community members present at the meeting believe the project is a great start to helping the community, but all agree that it’s a group effort that’s going to take time.
McGowan also has been a part of research done in other communities’ revitalization projects and hopes they can implement that in St. Joseph.
“We’ve made some of those first steps, so I think it’s a very exciting time to be in St. Joseph,” McGowan said.
The ideas presented Thursday will be looked over by the individuals involved in the placemaking study to make a type of playbook. The Community Alliance plans to host another meeting once ideas are narrowed down.