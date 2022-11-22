As the sun began to set outside of the Buchanan County Courthouse on Tuesday, St. Joseph residents gathered for a tree-lighting ceremony to honor those who have lost their lives due to violence.

It began right at 5:15 p.m. on the north side of the Buchanan County Courthouse, where members of the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and more public figures joined the crowd. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.