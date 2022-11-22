As the sun began to set outside of the Buchanan County Courthouse on Tuesday, St. Joseph residents gathered for a tree-lighting ceremony to honor those who have lost their lives due to violence.
It began right at 5:15 p.m. on the north side of the Buchanan County Courthouse, where members of the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and more public figures joined the crowd.
As loved ones added ornaments with the names and pictures of victims to the tree, Christmas music echoed throughout the area.
Siobhan Jackson, a victim advocate at the Buchanan County Attorney's Office, said that the majority of names and pictures displayed on the tree are of victims of homicide.
"It's always been to acknowledge and remember crime victims ... a lot of these families have had contact through our office and we've become close to them.
"This has just been our office's way of acknowledging them, remembering them and letting them know we want to be a resource to them whenever they need," Jackson said.
This event has gone on for nearly 25 years, and each year, the crowds have continued to grow. Jackson said she was not sure what the solution should be, but acknowledged that crime is not just a problem in St. Joseph; it is nationwide.
"We just need to do better with resources and acknowledging when families are struggling," Jackson said. "We need more people to step up and be willing to help."
As the holiday season begins, Jackson said that those that have lost loved ones due to crime will be going through a very difficult time.
"It's okay to miss them, celebrate and be thankful for their lives when they were here," Jackson said. "There's people out there who remember and want to support you through this time."
Those who were unable to participate on Tuesday evening can add their own ornament to the tree at any time from now until the tree gets taken down on Jan. 1, 2023.
