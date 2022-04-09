One year after a fatal accident where a family drowned in a Pear Street ditch, relatives of the victims and area residents gathered Saturday to advocate for better roadside conditions.
Ever since the deaths of Amy Morse, her three children and their father, Morse's family has worked to improve roadside safety in the area of Pear and 30th streets.
The family gathered with residents at the site of the tragedy to release balloons and hold signs on the roadside promoting future change.
Having support from area residents gives Morse's grandmother, Cathy Morse, hope but also carries frustration.
"The people who live up around here have been trying, even before this ever happened, to get something done so it wouldn't happen, and to no avail," she said. "Then this, you know, so here we are a year later and still, nothing is fixed."
Even on a sunny day like Saturday, the ditch had standing water about 16' by 20'.
It can always happen again to someone else until a guardrail is put up, community member Kent "Spanky" O'Dell said.
Events like Saturday are especially important for the children in the Morse family. Cathy Morse's four-year-old great-grand-daughter still remembers her cousins and asks about them.
"What can they do?" Cathy said. "They're little, they don't really fully understand it, you know, but someday she will. She's never going to forget them because we won't let that happen."
While Amy and her children can't be brought back, maybe their lives can prevent the same from happening to another family, Cathy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.