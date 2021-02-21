Many individuals gathered at the funeral of 6-year-old Aiden Sarnowski on Sunday afternoon at the Journey Baptist Church, located at 5708 King Hill Ave.
Sarnowski passed away on Feb. 13 in a Kansas City hospital after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Pastor Jacob McMillian of Journey Baptist Church officiated the funeral and had known Aiden throughout his battle with cancer. He was diagnosed in 2018. Aiden was a member of Journey Baptist Church and McMillian remembers him living life with the right priorities.
“He’s just a boy full of joy and love. When Aiden was in the room, he always made it a priority to love others and express the joy he had,” McMillian said. “Even in the circumstances he had in fighting cancer and all that, he always prioritized loving and being joyous around others. and that'll remind me that circumstances don't have to dictate how we treat others or the joy of our life.”
The celebration included performances of songs from the worship group at Journey Baptist Church and also a salute from law enforcement officers from the St. Joseph Police Department. Captain Jeff Wilson was one of the officers who paid his respects to Sarnowski during the service.
He and other fellow officers met with Aiden during Christmas this past year to deliver gifts to him as part of the Elves of Christmas Present organization.
“The sheer energy that he had and the smiles on his face was what got us,” Wilson said. “I’ve been in this job for 28 years and I would say getting to work with the Elves of Christmas and deliver that stuff to him was probably one of the best days of my career.”
Wilson said the aspect that touch him the most was the joy Aiden lived with despite his challenges.
“A lot of the people look at us as being heroes in our community, but from our perspective, those of us that got to be around him, he’s the hero,” Wilson said.