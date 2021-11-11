The Veterans Day Parade returned this year with the support of a crowd of community members at 1 p.m. in Civic Center Park after being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020.
Bystanders watched as car convoys and groups of people strolled through the route, with the parade going into the Downtown area and looping back around. The parade was made up of local veteran groups, high school marching bands, junior ROTC and more.
Jim Ellison, parade organizer for the Marine Corps and commandant of the Northwest Missouri Marine Corps League Detachment 180, said this is one of the biggest parades he had seen in a long time.
“(The parade) was a wonderful turnout,” he said. “We had a lot of kids, lot of adults thanking us for our service. Best parade I’ve seen here in St. Joe in quite some time.”
Before the parade started, Ellison said all of the bands and JROTC members he had talked to were very enthusiastic about being in the parade, and he made sure to express his gratitude to them.
“It’s hard to voice how — we need them to grow up and become the leaders that they have the ability to be,” he said.
Ellison said veterans deserve respect and that it’s important to remember the lives of the veterans who sacrificed, not their deaths.
“They gave their time and their efforts to the country for little or no pay, but they were away from their families to go all over the world,” he said. “But just all and all, it is a good day for veterans, and (I’m) proud to be one."
In addition to Veterans Day, yesterday marked the 246th birthday of the US Marine Corps.
