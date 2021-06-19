Community members in St. Joseph gathered Saturday at John Lucas Park to celebrate Juneteenth.
The park was full of guests, vendors, organizations, food, activities and more.
LaTonya Williams, president of the Juneteenth committee, said she wants people to know that this holiday is for everyone.
“It’s not only a day, it’s a message, it’s a feeling," Williams said. "It is a day where we can all come together as a community, as one, and embrace our cultural heritage and our differences.”
At the event, local groups from MidCity Excellence had a chance to perform for guests.
Also at the celebration, St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray read a proclamation about the holiday and what it means to the community.
Plans for next year's celebration will begin in a few weeks, and those who are interested in helping are encouraged to reach out to Williams.
