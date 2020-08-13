Community members are moving to take back the safety of their parks. A few mothers decided to hold a picnic gathering at Patee park and hope to keep it going.
Three mothers held babies at the park gathering. They are around the same age as Raelynn Elise Craig, the 2-year-old who was killed in Sunday's drive-by shooting. Not only are they hoping to bring people together amid violence, they also want to support victims of the floods.
Four people started the idea, Torrie Schneider, Kylee Mignery, Montanna Weaver and Seth Coffman. They had lots of food already cooked and grilled at the park while chatting with people.
“We shouldn’t be scared to take our kids to the park and let them play around without worrying if someone is going to drive by, shooting for no reason,” Weaver said.
They are tired of the violence and decided something needs to bring the community together.
“I don't want my daughter growing up around this,” Schneider said.
The group began their first gathering on Wednesday night at Patee Park. On Thursday they will be moving to Lake Contrary because even as the violence has continued, many people are still recovering from flooding also.
“We want to be there for a couple days because the flood. I think the kids need us more,” Schneider said.
The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.. The group received a few donations of food and money on Wednesday. They ask for food donations so they can continue the dinners as long as they can and any donations of money will go to the Bartlett Center.
They want to spread a message to end the gun violence that has caused worry in the community.
“Guns down, plates up,” Schneider said.
They welcome anyone in the community, especially children. They do have masks for serving food for people.