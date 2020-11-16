Community health workers have become an important way to ease the load on doctors and nurses while helping individuals navigate through hardship.
Community health workers provide basic health care and have knowledge of other assistance that people may need, including getting access to housing, employment and social services.
Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph employs several community health workers, and many of them work in the emergency homeless shelter on Eighth Street, next to the Open Door Food Kitchen.
“What’s so great about community health workers is that they really are there to build a relationship,” CAP Executive Director Whitney Lanning said. “It’s the humanity of their job – their job is to care about everyone, no matter where they come from.”
Agencies in St. Joseph began sending community health workers out to help individuals living in poverty about a decade ago. They help with barriers that can prevent people from improving their lives, and that’s especially important for the homeless community.
“The community health workers are trained to do this nitty-gritty, ground-level work,” Dr. Bob Stuber said. “One of the things that we ask the patients is that they want to do this.”
That drive to improve one’s life is perhaps the most important factor.
Back in 2008, Dr. Stuber was the medical director at Heartland Health (now Mosaic Life Care) and also worked with the St. Joseph Health Department and the Social Welfare Board. He was instrumental in bringing together 25 safety-net organizations in St. Joseph, along with Debra Bradley, the St. Joseph Health Director, and Linda Judah, Social Welfare Board Executive Director.
The idea came from a book Dr. Stuber read called “One Nation, Underprivileged” by Mark Robert Rank.
“He documented that determinant that poverty is to one’s health,” Dr. Stuber said.
While bringing the agencies together under the program, aptly named HEALTH, they were able to hire one community health worker, Rachael Bittiker, who is now the public affairs and community development director at CAP and oversees the emergency shelter.
“Community health workers are problem-solvers, going outside of the box and thinking of different problem-solving issues for individuals,” Bittiker said. “Everybody’s so different with different problems and different issues.”
Bittiker estimated she has impacted the lives of 500 individuals, although she’s attempted to help many more. That experience has came in handy as she helped train community health workers in the classroom with Judah.
The clinic located inside the Patee Market Health Center and overseen by the Social Welfare Board can sometimes be a revolving door for patients. However, if community health workers are involved they may be able to improve some dependent variables, like housing and income, which ultimately impact health.
“When a community health worker intervenes, it does a lot of good – not just for the individual, but also for the community,” Bittiker said. “You’re preventing health-care costs from going up, because they’re not, you know, using hospitals like they shouldn’t be for simple things.”
Mosaic got involved early on with the community health worker program after Dr. Stuber gave a presentation to the hospital. That provided funding for additional community health workers for three years through the Community Connect program. Mosaic also financially supported the emergency homeless shelter, but it had to pull funding earlier this year after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donna Wilson is the community health manager at Mosaic. She’s witnessed the evolution of the community health worker and even the system they use to communicate with one another.
“The concept is one door,” Wilson said. “I can sit at my computer and send a referral to those agencies for that patient, and then they and I know that they have either not done it or they have done it, because it stays on my task list until it’s completed.”
Mosaic also endowed a population health program in 2015 at Missouri Western State University. The goal is to teach the next generation about the importance of a community’s overall health.
Catching health issues early on, or as the industry calls it “upstream,” can save money by preventing emergency health issues from arising.
“We’re not the only community doing this, but I think we’re one of first that did it,” Dr. Stuber said. “It should have a downstream effect on making health better for everyone.”
Currently there are multiple community health workers at Community Action Partnership of St. Joseph, Community Missions, Northwest Health Services and Sisters of Solace.