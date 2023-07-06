One local revitalization group is aiming to build up Midtown, and it’s calling for the neighborhood’s input for improvements.
St. Joseph’s Midtown used to thrive with businesses and neighborhood gathering spots. But, as in many other historic towns, many of those have moved to other parts of the city, and the aging area now could use a boost. That’s what the Midtown Initiative group is aiming to provide, starting with a community forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Bartlett Center.
Sponsored by the Black Archives Museum, the Midtown Initiative will gather residents and leaders to discuss efforts to reinvigorate the area. The group will focus on home refurbishment, business development and enhancing neighborhood appearances.
“Well, we’re going to look at it from the standpoint of, ‘How do we improve the appearance of the neighborhood?’ first,” said Gary Wilkerson, a member of the group. “If you look good, then you’re going to feel good. So we’re going to start with that first and then we’re going to invited different organizations within the Midtown area to come and give us their opinions.”
Organizers understand there won’t be a quick fix, so the Midtown Initiative is in it for the long haul. The group is determined to bring more economic prosperity and a stronger sense of community to Midtown.
“We realize this is not going to be an overnight process,” Wilkerson said. “So it’s going to be ongoing and we’re going to continue to have forums. We’re going to continue to meet with organizations within that neighborhood and see if we can come up with a plan of success for the Midtown area.”
