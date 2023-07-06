Midtown improvement initiative forum to be held Tuesday

The Midtown Improvement Initiative forum will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Bartlett Center.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

One local revitalization group is aiming to build up Midtown, and it’s calling for the neighborhood’s input for improvements.

St. Joseph’s Midtown used to thrive with businesses and neighborhood gathering spots. But, as in many other historic towns, many of those have moved to other parts of the city, and the aging area now could use a boost. That’s what the Midtown Initiative group is aiming to provide, starting with a community forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Bartlett Center.

