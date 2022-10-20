Trick-or-treaters, young and old, dressed up in their costumes a little early this year for a Halloween bash hosted by a local disability services organization.
The Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living invited children and families to its office at 4420 S. 40th St. on Thursday to take part in holiday festivities. Children, of course, received candy, at the MERIL Halloween Bash, but their parents also had the opportunity to learn about community services in the area.
Nancy Zeliff and her two four-year-old grandchildren, Kenton and Wesley, traveled down from Maryville to enjoy the celebration.
Zeliff said that the trip down was a success in many respects.
"The weather's gorgeous, knowing what the cold temperatures we had earlier in the week," Zeliff said. "They were excited to go trick-or-treating and see other children and their costumes, and they had a chance to see the Ghostbusters."
Kenton was dressed as the Hulk and Wesley was the Transformer Bumblebee.
"The Hulk is my favorite superhero," Kenton said.
"My favorite candy is DOTS," Wesley said.
Costumes ranged from many dressed as Spiderman to the Wizard of Oz. The Ghostbusters were also set up giving out candy. There were 24 other social services organizations handing out candy and providing information to those that attended.
Christopher Matthews, the HR and public relations assistant for MERIL, also dressed up as a penguin.
This is the first time the event has taken place since 2019 due to COVID. Matthews said that safety was the number one priority in putting an event like this on this year.
"We've made sure to take some social distancing into account with our set up here," Matthews said.
The event also kicked off the organizations costume contest fundraiser where people can help the organization virtually.
"People upload a photo and then vote ... They can donate a dollar to MERIL when they upload a photo," Matthews said.
