Spiderman arrives

Spiderman arrives just in time to trick or treat at the MERIL Halloween Bash on Thursday. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Trick-or-treaters, young and old, dressed up in their costumes a little early this year for a Halloween bash hosted by a local disability services organization. 

The Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living invited children and families to its office at 4420 S. 40th St. on Thursday to take part in holiday festivities. Children, of course, received candy, at the MERIL Halloween Bash, but their parents also had the opportunity to learn about community services in the area. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

