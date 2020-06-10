Community members gathered along the Maysville, Missouri, town square to honor the memory of Sheriff Andy Clark. A procession was filled with emergency responders from all corners of the state
Support from the community could be seen from flags, blue stripes and tributes to Clark all around Maysville. The day was filled with emotion and gratitude for the sheriff.
Sharon Martin with the Maysville Historical Society spoke of her interactions with him, and a quote from him that she will never forget.
“He was a wonderful man, he cared about people. He would always close his article in the newspaper ‘stay safe, my friends,’” she said.
His second cousin and the former mayor of Maysville, Gerry Pearl, raved about Clark’s heart for the people.
”He was loved by everybody, he never had a bad word for anybody. He’d be the first one to help anybody,” Pearl said.
The service was filled with hundreds of people wanting to pay their respects to the young sheriff.
Many came out to do what they can to honor the sheriff, but sadness filled the community still. Martin said Clark’s memory will live on, but wished there was more she could do to honor the man.
“We all feel sad and we just want to do something to pay tribute to him. We just lost a wonderful public servant when we lost Andy Clark,” Martin said.
Pearl spoke of the goals he knew the man had and how Clark was able to finally achieve his title.
“It was a total shock. In the line of duty. He always wanted to be sheriff. He finally made it”
But still, his memory will live on in his words and actions for the community. And the one message that Martin will never be able to forget.
“Stay safe, my friends,” Martin said.
Clark was laid to rest at the cemetery of the church he attended, Oak Church of Christ.