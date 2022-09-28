Hispanic Heritage Banquet

Members of the community listen to speakers at the Hispanic Heritage Banquet at Missouri Western.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph residents joined together to enjoy live music, dancing and food on Wednesday evening for the Hispanic Heritage Banquet held at Missouri Western State University.

The event began at 6 p.m. in the Fulkerson Center. Guests listened to live music from Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino. There was also salsa dancing and a buffet dinner for all that attended.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

