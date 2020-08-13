Mayor Bill McMurray hosted a blood drive for the community at Civic Arena on Thursday to stay on top of blood shortages.
For those who wanted to donate blood, the American Red Cross set up appointment times to keep a safe environment. By the start of Thursday, morning all 61 slots had been filled.
Mary Robertson, St. Joseph communications and public relations manager, said the blood drive was planned for March, but knew the need for blood was still there.
"We wanted to get back into it as soon as we could and I think the public realizes that it is vital," Robertson said.
Evan Woods, Red Cross account representative, said the blood drive was great to have in the Civic Arena because volunteers and residents donating could stay socially distanced.
"The city was great with recruiting everybody so we can push appointments for the drive," Woods said.
It's not typical to schedule only appointments for blood drives, but in order to avoid overcrowding, the Red Cross thought it was the best option.
"We try to collect as much blood as we can every day, but right now we're just making appointments in advance so we know who's coming and not having too any people around," Woods said.
In addition to donating blood, the Red Cross is providing free antibody testing for all presenting donors through October. Woods said this drive is the biggest the Red Cross has done in St. Joseph.
"Everybody that donates will get notified if they have the antibodies eight to 10 days after the donation," Woods said.
One blood donation can save up to three lives.
"Just having people donate on a regular basis is really helpful for us to maintain the need for patients at our hospitals," Woods said. "The blood donated in these communities is staying in these communities mostly."
Robertson said the city and community are very thankful for all the donations and it's very telling of the type of people in St. Jospeh.
"It's an indication of what the community realizes -- the need is there and it's just a very small way to step forward and help," Robertson said.
The Red Cross is looking for new partners for blood drives due to cancellations and encourages organizations willing to host a blood drive to reach out to redcrossblood.org.