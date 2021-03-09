A new community garden is coming to the Midtown area and will be dedicated to an influential member of St. Joseph.
The garden will be located on the grounds of the Wyeth Tootle Mansion and will be named after the late Hamilton Henderson, who recently passed away.
“(We’re) really hoping to connect it with the Bartlett Center, something that we're calling the corridor between the Wyeth Tootle Mansion in the Bartlett Center in the Midtown neighborhood, which was important to Hamilton, that's where he lived and he did a lot of community development in the area,” Sara Wilson, the executive director of the St. Joseph museums, said.
Wilson said Danielle McGaughy, a board member of the Bartlett Center, had come up with the idea of putting raised beds on the mansion’s property to grow vegetables.
The garden will also feature benches and climbing rocks for children.
“The goal is to provide food for the families and an educational opportunity for the kids in the neighborhood because Midtown is pretty much a food desert,” Danielle McGaughy, said.
McGaughy said she believes it is appropriate to name the garden in Henderson’s honor.
“He was a vital part of this area. He served the community in various aspects his entire life,” McGaughy said.
This is the third expansion of the Midtown community gardens that started four years ago.
Gary Wilkinson, a board member of the Black Archives museums, said this project is part of the corridor under the Capital Improvements program, which has been approved.
“This is a historic area, we’re trying to tie the two historic anchors together. One is Bartlett School, which was built in 1884...there was a fire, then it was rebuilt in 1904, the gym that’s there now was built in 1929 and it’s a historic facility,” Wilkinson said.
McGaughy said they are needing more families to help with the gardens.
The plan is to start planting around the first weekend of April, Wilson said if you are interested in helping you can call the St. Joseph museums at 816-232-8471.
Wilson said anyone who wants to contribute financially can write a check to the St. Joseph museums that can be sent to P.O. Box 8096.