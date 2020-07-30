The rain did not stop One City One Voice from taking place Thursday night, however, it did force a location change.
"The intention was to meet at City Hall so that we could kind of use that as a sounding board," Ryan Hildebrand with the Mission House Covenant Community, said. "We want to be in the middle of the city, so that we could actually feel like we are speaking to the city, to let the city know that the church is united in the efforts that we're trying to change the atmosphere, the spiritual atmosphere of the city."
The event was moved to the Greater Jesus Tabernacle Church, which is one of about 20 churches that participated.
"We've been bringing this together for the last few years trying to get churches involved in doing events together," Hildebrand said.
This is an annual event where more churches get involved each year.
"We've been building each time, it's a slow process, but we build each time," Hildebrand said.
Thursday night's event included singing songs of worship and praying.
"The main thing we do here is we pray. We have 20-plus pastors who pray together and we just pray for the city," Hildebrand said. "It there was ever more of a need for prayer in the city, it's now for sure."
The past few years has posed challenges across the nation as well as here in St. Joseph, which was part of the focus for the event.
"Our city has just gone through a lot in the last few years and we really, as the church, we see it kind of make a turnaround. As the church, we just do our part, we pray for the spiritual side of the city," Hildebrand said. "We also do a lot of hands-on work as well. We definitely have the spiritual side of it. We are just really trying to change the spiritual atmosphere and just ride the wave of change in our city."