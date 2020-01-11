To combat a lull in blood donations, the Community Blood Center is giving away a couple of sought-after items.
The two Kansas City Chiefs promotional packs include two season tickets for next season, one season-long parking pass and two Chiefs hats.
“So every year we try to come up with some kind of special giveaway to honor our donors and the sacrifice and commitment they make to patients in our local hospitals,” Chelsey Smith, the outreach and communications coordinator at CBC, said. “We wanted to get a little bit creative with that, and so we kind of put all our eggs in one basket so that we can offer this to every donor that shows up in the month of January.”
To enter, people simply need to donate at a CBC blood drive or blood donation center in the greater Kansas City region, which includes St. Joseph.
Smith said CBC will notify winners Wednesday, Feb. 5.
“Each donation you make in the month of January counts as one entry into the drawing,” she said. “So for platelet donors, for example, they can actually donate every week.”
Smith added that those who recently received a flu vaccine aren’t prohibited from donating if they’re feeling healthy. Those with tattoos aren’t prohibited either, assuming their skin is healed.
According to Smith, the wintertime usually signals a lull in donations as the weather takes a turn for the worse. Unlike a traditional product, however, she said centers can’t just stockpile blood, as it has an expiration date.
“The personal stories of patients receiving blood, the stories of a child receiving blood at Children’s Mercy (hospital) where you guys donated from St. Joseph, that’s what drives donors,” Smith said.
To find a blood drive near you, go to savealifenow.org.