The Community Blood Center held its annual Miracle of Giving Blood Drive at the East Hills Shopping Center on Monday, as the center is experiencing a severe blood shortage.
Wendy Eisele, account manager with the Community Blood Center, said the blood drive is an event always held after the holidays.
“We are in an emergency blood shortage right now,” Eisele said. “And unfortunately during the holidays, we have a shortage of blood just about every year, and this is our fourth blood emergency this year due to the pandemic. So, because of the pandemic, and combined with schools being out of session, people not going to work as much as they used to because they’re working from home, we’re in dire need of blood right now.”
Eisele noted they want to have a seven-day supply of blood on their shelves throughout the year.
“Unfortunately, right now, we’re down to one- to two-day supply,” she said, which jeopardizes elective surgeries or a patient who needs a large amount of blood.
Eisele said the Community Blood Center needs to collect 600 units of blood per day in order to meet the demand of their local hospitals. She explained that the Community Blood Center provides blood to the greater Kansas City area, including Northwest Missouri and northeastern Kansas. She said they provide 95% of blood for hospitals in their region.
“Only an hour of your time or less can help up to three lives,” Eisele said.
She noted that each unit of blood, which is a pint, will help three patients.
“I think this time of year especially is the best time to think about others,” said Carol Baltezor, who donated blood at the event. “It’s always good any time of year, but Christmas, I think we took an extra pause and look at our blessings, and that’s what got me in.”
For those looking to still donate blood, they can do so by either looking for another mobile blood drive in their area or arranging an appointment at savealifenow.org. Donors have to be at least 16 years old and can donate every eight weeks.
