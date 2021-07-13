Community Action Partnership grows Day Labor Program

Community Action Partnership is growing its day labor program that began in 2018.
Previously, it ran twice a week and was open to people who are homeless. Now, the program will be open to anyone looking to work and will run five days a week.
Rachael Bittiker, CAP Community Development, said this was created to get people back to work and possibly a schedule. Participants are paid $10 an hour through IMKO payment cards. Bittiker said this program is possible because of partnerships.
"The partnerships are a blessing, this couldn’t happen without partnerships, without the community," Bittiker said. "It’s good that we all are coming out for the greater good of both people and the community itself."
IMKO Workforce Solutions is located on Belt Highway, those looking to participate can sign up for the card there or the CAP location.
Participants work to clean up the community through various projects. Bittiker said this labor program is just that, labor.
"We’ve done the park clean up through the parkways, the trash, we had that huge storm that came through last week so we have been heavily focusing on like dead limbs and stuff and then actually just clean-up so tall grass that could have been done a while ago. Make sure that’s all mowed and weeded down. As well as painting buildings for the county before and so just lots of different projects throughout the community," Bittiker said.
Bittiker said this program has seen up to 50% full-time job placement.
"A lot of people are grateful for this opportunity," she said. "A lot of people have been out of the workforce for long periods of time because they are lacking that getting up every day for a job type of thing and so the partnerships with IMKO allow us to put the individuals, the goal is to get people to full-time positions. Like a stepping stone or bridge to full-time positions."
Participants meet at CAP, located at 629 S. Eighth Street, where a bus will leave around 8 a.m. for the daily destination. Labor will last until 4 p.m. with a break for lunch.
