The Census Complete Count Committee is beginning a marketing campaign aimed at getting a comprehensive and accurate count for the 2020 census.
The group, comprised of representatives from City Hall, social service groups, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, School District, library and more, is tasked with informing the population about how to be counted and why it is important to accurately answer the census.
Mary Robertson, the communications and public relations director for the city of St. Joseph, said a plan to raise awareness involving physical information cards, social media posts, television commercials and print advertising is being worked on now.
"We have a very diverse community and all of that diversity is very necessary in the final count," Robertson said. "We need to make sure we can reach the senior population and the younger population who use social media for all of their information."
Robertson said the information is not only useful for population and demographics numbers, but affects the amount of outside money the area could see.
"Federal resources and funding are allocated based on actual numbers state-by-state," Robertson said. "So, the more accurate we are, the better chances funding and resources that we truly need are made available to us."
She said different kinds of marketing will reach different populations in St. Joseph, but the homeless population is always difficult to get information to, not only because they have no address to send materials, but because they are often not trusting of the government and may not want to participate in the census.
"That population is one of the populations that will receive the most benefit from funding," Robertson said. "So, in a Catch-22, that's the population that we need to reach most, but they could be the most challenging population to reach."
She said this is why the local social services groups are represented on the committee. Those groups will work directly with the homeless to get them the information they will need in order to be counted.
According to the Census 2020 website, census results determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into states and communities each year and how many seats in Congress each state gets.
The U.S. has counted its population in a census every 10 years since 1790 and it is a constitutional mandate.
The 2020 census alraedy has started in Alaska, and cards will be sent to Missouri residents in March. Census count day will be April 1.