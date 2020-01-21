The St. Joseph Human Rights Commission is still researching the possibility of partially banning a controversial practice that is often used to try and convert people from homosexual to heterosexual.
In November, the commission began discussing a possible recommendation to the City Council to ban the use of conversion therapy on juveniles due to evidence that shows it can be harmful to those put through it.
The conversation started after Columbia became the first city in Missouri to ban licensed medical and mental health professionals from performing the controversial therapy.
On Tuesday, St. Joseph’s Commission held a video call with the chair of Columbia’s Commission, Andrea Waner.
Waner said it took them about two years of work to get the ban approved. Since then, Kansas City and St. Louis have followed their lead and enacted similar ordinances.
The commission then heard from Reece Christensen, an intern working for City Council Member Brian Myers who was tasked with helping Human Rights Commissioner Brian Kirk to research the practice and any problems associated with it.
Christensen said most medically licensed groups already believe the practice is problematic, but religious groups may participate in conversion therapy. He said there are some types of the therapy that use pain to “torture” a person when they have a thought or perform an action that “isn’t desired” by the organization.
He said the commission could look into banning those particular actions as a form of child abuse, without infringing on a religious groups right to teach that certain actions or thoughts are wrong. He compared this to laws that did away with polygamy in Missouri in the 19th century.
Kirk, a pastor at First Christian Church, said he has not found much evidence of the practice existing in St. Joseph over the last two months of research, but that does not mean it isn’t taking place.
“It’s been kind of a slow process trying to find, particularly, people who have evidence that conversion therapy is happening,” Kirk said. “I believe that it is, but it’s often happening in spaces where maybe the public doesn’t know about it, since most psychiatric and psychological associations do not believe it’s ethical.”
Kirk said that most communities who have said “it isn’t happening here” typically find out that it is happening under different names and is practiced in different ways.
He said he did talk to mental health workers in the city, who said there likely are religious groups that partake.
“Most of the counselors in town I’ve spoke to have said, ‘We would never practice that and we don’t have colleagues that would do it,’” Kirk said.
He said some have done research for him and have found that there are more faith-based counseling services in other places that seek to help those who wish to change their orientation.
Kirk said it would be difficult to ban the act for religious groups due to concern of infringing on their constitutional right to religious freedoms. He said his goals is to identify whether or not there are any faith-based groups practicing conversion therapy in St. Joseph, and then invite them to the table for a conversation.
“We’re trying to gather information, in a sense, from both sides of the spectrum and to see where we could be most helpful on this issue,” he said.
He said his involvement with the LGBTQ community through various groups has led to him meeting people who have gone through the therapy, but it can be difficult for many of them to talk about it in a public setting.
National medical groups, such as the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, have stated that the therapy has shown no evidence of success and could have negative effects on those who are put through it.
The commission is planning to discuss the issue further at their February meeting, and invites the public to participate with any information they may have on the subject.