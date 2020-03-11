The St. Joseph Traffic Commission has approved a plan to get rid of the majority of Downtown traffic signals.
Last December, the commission saw a draft of a rate study performed by Snyder & Associates Inc. that reviewed 24 intersections in the Downtown district and recommended changing all but two of them from signals to stop signs.
A final draft of that study was presented to the commission in January and, on Wednesday, the commission heard a presentation from the study's traffic engineer before deciding to approve the recommendation of the plan to City Council.
Public Works Director Andy Clements said the engineer may have to give another presentation before the council will see it on an agenda.
"City Council usually likes a presentation or a work session before it'll go up for a vote," he said.
The original plan was to phase the changes in slowly by going one intersection at a time and starting with flashing red lights, in order to get the public used to stopping.
If approved by the council, that process could begin immediately, but Clements believes it will still be some time before the council deals with the study.
"My guess is the City Council will probably have a work session at some point in the next couple months," Clements said.
With the exception of the lights at the Jules and 10th streets intersection and the Francis and Ninth streets intersection, the study suggests replacing the signals with simple stop signs.
There have been mixed opinions on the change from lights to signs, but the study looked at traffic flow, accident reports and wait times.