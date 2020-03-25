Every day now seems like a Blue Law Sunday. You remember the days not too long ago when laws prohibited activities like shopping on a Sunday. Stores were closed and streets were barren.
Due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, that’s our reality once again. We are to self-isolate and stay away from others for fear of spreading the virus.
Former United States vice president Hubert H. Humphrey once said, “National isolation breeds national neurosis.”
French artist Paul Cezanne said, “If isolation tempers the strong it is the stumbling block of the uncertain.”
Not very comforting words during these times, I know. But looked at another way, we are united in isolation. Sometimes it takes a tragedy like 9/11 or this virus to bring us all together in spirit, even if we can’t shake hands on it.
As an introvert, I don’t mind the solitude. Being around people too much like at a party or meeting wears me down to where I need some alone time the next day.
I am fine at home with my wife, dog, books, beer, movies and video games. For people who aren’t introverts and the isolation is driving them crazy, now is the time to read the book you didn’t have time for before or watch a movie or start a new project.
If you have a warm place, food and toilet paper, be grateful for what you do have and take this time to recharge your inner batteries.
Taking a walk outdoors always helps.
NASA astronauts know about dealing with solitude. Space is a lonely place. Astronaut Scott Kelly spent almost a full year in space, so he knows about solitude.
He recommends setting and following a schedule and having a consistent bedtime. Also take this time to do something you always wanted.
“It’s a chance to do something different that you’ve maybe not done before,” Kelly said in a U.S. News online article.
Don’t think about the freedom you lost. Use the freedom you have to do what you haven’t had time for until now.
Now is not the time to hunker down in panic. We still got a life to live to the best of our ability.
Make yourself available to neighbors in need and do your part to engage in social distancing as much as you can. The longer we don’t do what’s asked of us, the longer we’ll have these constraints.
We’ve dealt with crises before by being united as a nation and as a people, regardless of race or political affiliation.