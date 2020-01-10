The cold weather is starting to break through, making it a necessity for many in St. Joseph to have a warm place to spend the day.
St. Joseph has seven warming centers throughout the community where individuals are welcome during normal business hours.
The centers are Rolling Hills Library, Washington Park Library, East Hills Library, the Downtown Library, the City of St. Joseph Health Department, the Salvation Army and the Carnegie Library.
Jen Wildhagen, branch manager at the Downtown Library, said it's important to have these resources in the community for those having nowhere else to go.
"Some of the shelters aren't open during the day and they have to find somewhere to spend the cold hours of the day, and we take that responsibility very seriously," Wildhagen said.
Wildhagen sees the libraries as great resources for people because they can read a variety of books and use the internet while keeping warm.
"We have a lot of people that actually come here and talk in groups, read and they're welcome to attend any programs while they're here," Wildhagen said.
The homeless population takes advantage of the warming centers, but Bill Lamar, fire department training officer, said anyone without heat in their home should use them as well.
"If somebody has their power out in the house, it's a big thing for them to come and warm up and get out of that situation," Lamar said.
The fire department receives a large number of calls throughout the winter related to people freezing outdoors, and Lamar urges people to plan ahead in the cold months.
"It's always best to seek out shelter ahead of time to keep hands, feet, head and ears warm and dry before you get in a predicament," Lamar said.
Wildhagen said staff try to keep the libraries open for all regular hours unless the weather endangers them from getting to work.
With limited beds in shelters, Wildhagen said she worries about people out in the cold at night and always wants to do everything she can.
"I don't always think the streets are the safest place to be, even in St. Joseph, so I'm happy we can be that safe haven for people," Wildhagen said.
To view a map of area warming centers, visit newspressnow.com.