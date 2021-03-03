Colonel John Cluck is taking over command of the 139th Airlift Wing Saturday. That’s quite the rise considering at age 17 he held the lowest rank at the wing.
All of his experiences during a 35-year career have prepared Cluck for this new position, especially his most recent job as vice commander for the Missouri Air National Guard base, a position he has held since 2017.
“Running this wing is an incredibly challenging position, but it's an incredibly rewarding job,” Cluck said.
Some of the tasks waiting for Cluck are helping with combatting COVID-19, preparing and deploying individuals to foreign conflicts and modernizing the wing and its aircraft.
“Col. Cluck brings a wealth of hometown experience and knowledge to the position and has the skills to lead the wing to further excellence,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kenneth Eaves, the assistant adjutant general of the Missouri Air National Guard. “If 2020 was any indication, we never know what may be lurking around the corner, but Col. Cluck has my utmost trust and confidence to handle it all.”
Cluck has served in operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Joint Forge, Allied Force, Provide Promise, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Joint Enterprise and Coronet Oak.
Besides all of the relationships he has made in the military throughout his service, Cluck said his favorite memory was being the first wing pilot to fly an aircraft from the 139th around the world.
“We've done it a couple times, but I was the first one ... tremendous experience,” Cluck said. “You can do it faster than we did it, it took us 17 days.”
Giving back to the community is important to Cluck, especially since he’s from this area. He was raised in Wathena, Kansas, after being born in St. Joseph. Cluck enlisted in 1986, the same year he graduated from high school.
The wing’s new communications flight building is 70% complete, and the new flight simulator building is in its early construction phase.
The 139th is also home to the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, which prepares the U.S. military and allied nations like Australia, Canada and Great Britain for wartime situations.
Outgoing commander Colonel Ed Black will be going to Washington D.C. to hold a key directorate position in support of Space Force, the newest U.S. military branch.
“He's leaving this wing in tremendous order, as his predecessor did him, as Col. (Ralph) Schwader and going on back to Col. (Mike) Pankau.” Cluck said.
Cluck said an event he is looking forward to is the Sound of Speed Airshow, which will take place May 1 and 2.
“Featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, we’re super excited about that,” Cluck said. “We’ll have the Navy Leap Frogs, just too many performers for me to mention.”