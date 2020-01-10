Winter Weather Placeholder

Some schools in the region are dismissing early due to the winter weather. For a full forecast click here. Below are the dismissals.

  • Missouri Western State University will close at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
  • Helen Davis School, dismissing at noon.
  • St. Joseph School District, dismissing two hours early.
  • InterServ will not have a youth dance this evening, Jan. 10.
  • The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art 46th Annual Membership Exhibition opening that was scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled to Friday, January 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. with the awards at 6 p.m.
  • South Harrison R2 is dismissing at 11 a.m.
  • St. Joseph Beauty University will be closing at noon.

  • Doniphan County Recycling in Wathena, Kansas will be closed tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 to noon due to the inclement weather.

  • Due to the inclement weather today, St. Joseph Christian School will be released at 1:30 p.m.  All after school activities and extra-curricular events are postponed this evening.

  • Northwest Health Clinics are closing early today due to weather.

  • Both branches of Rolling Hills Library will close early at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

  • St. Joseph Public Library branches are closing at 4 p.m. because of the weather.

  • Pivotal Point Thrift Store will close at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

  • East Hills Shopping Center will close at 5 p.m.

  • The Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center and Fitness Center are closing early on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday cancellations and closings:

  • The Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center and Fitness Center will be closed all day Saturday. The Saturday Night Dance with the Dancing Clark’s Mega Tunes at the Center is cancelled.

  • Both branches of Rolling Hills Library will be closed Saturday, Jan. 11, because of inclement weather.