Schools:

- St. Joseph Public Schools are closed Friday because of road conditions.

- All St. Joseph Catholic Schools (Bishop LeBlond, Cathedral, St. Francis Xavier and St. James).

- Cameron R-1.

- Princeton R-V

- Gilman City

- Laredo R-VII

- Chillicothe R-II

- North Daviess R-III

- Gallatin R-V

- Cainsville R-I

- South Harrison R-II

- Winston School

- North Harrison

- Pattonsburg

- Ridgeway R-5

- Spickard R-2

- Troy Public Schools USD 429

- Riverside USD 114

Other:

- Interserv's Meals on Wheels

- Exchange Bank in Troy

- Second Harvest

- St. Joseph Beauty University