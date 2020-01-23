To submit a closing, email closings@newspressnow.com.
Schools:
- St. Joseph Public Schools are closed Friday because of road conditions.
- All St. Joseph Catholic Schools (Bishop LeBlond, Cathedral, St. Francis Xavier and St. James).
- Cameron R-1.
- Princeton R-V
- Gilman City
- Laredo R-VII
- Chillicothe R-II
- North Daviess R-III
- Gallatin R-V
- Cainsville R-I
- South Harrison R-II
- Winston School
- North Harrison
- Pattonsburg
- Ridgeway R-5
- Spickard R-2
- Troy Public Schools USD 429
- Riverside USD 114
Other:
- Interserv's Meals on Wheels
- Exchange Bank in Troy
- Second Harvest
- St. Joseph Beauty University