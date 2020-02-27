Invenergy, the company behind the Grain Belt Express power line, gave a presentation to and answered questions from Clinton County Commissioners on Thursday morning.
The meeting took place at the Clinton County Courthouse. The meeting garnered an ample public turnout even though the meeting was not a public forum, but rather an informational question-and-answer session with the commissioners and Invenergy.
Commissioners asked questions regarding what the county could benefit from, what impacts there would be on livestock and residents, if the county would see any electric power from the Grain Belt Express, and aired concerns about use of eminent domain.
Invenergy said benefits to the county would be that they would contribute to the tax base, increase economic development and business activity during and after construction, and that landowners who host the line will see significant payments.
Invergy said they would provide landowners with an easement payment that would pay a 10% premium of land valuation for the number of acres and also would offer the option of an annual payment. The line is proposed to carry over 600 kilo-volts of power and be a DC power line.
Patrick Clark, Clinton County Presiding Commissioner, said he wanted to hear more details from the answers given. He said he feels that Clinton County is a crossover county and will not receive benefits.
"They really couldn’t answer any questions. You know, they talked about livestock, they talked about electronics on tractors and stuff like that, but when the question was asked about other effects on people they couldn't answer," Clark said. "One thing that really concerns me is this is the first DC line this company's ever dealt with."
Krista Jo Mann, director of renewable development for Invenergy said they want to communicate with landowners who would be impacted and that they want to avoid eminent domain if all possible. Mann said the date for the eventual high voltage power line is still in question, but a target date is 2024.
"Invenergy is committed to working with the communities and the landowners who will host this project," Mann said. "Our land team is going to be sitting down with landowners all along the route."
Don Lowinson, President of the Missouri Landowners Association and resident of Clinton County, said he has been fighting against the line and does not believe it would be good for Clinton County
“They don't dress the white elephant in the room, which is this is a 600,000-volt or 700,000-volt DC line, it's never been built (by them), they have no experience with it, but they come in here to support that they're experts," Lowinson said. "People aren't buying it ... we are a pass-through area, we're not going to receive one volt of electricity in Clinton County,” Lowinson said.
Clark asked at the meeting why the line is proposed to go through Northwest Missouri instead of southern Kansas and southern Missouri. It was answered that the route was decided by a variety of reasons, which included areas with cultural sensitivities, terrain and other reasons.
Clinton County currently has a moratorium on special permit projects in place.
All states have approved the Grain Belt Express line except Illinois. Invenergy said they are still in communications with Illinois.
Invenergy has expressed that they are working with rural electric co-ops to provide local municipalities with power from the line. Commissioners believe that those co-ops do not want to work with Invenergy.
Invenergy also said they plan to work to increase rural broadband and internet strength to people along the line. Clark said he believes that is just a carrot they are handing out for the people impacted by the line.