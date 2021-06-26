Clinton County authorities say a body has been recovered from a Saturday morning incident in which a vehicle became trapped in floodwater not far from Gower, Missouri.
The Clinton County Sheriff Facebook page describes how authorities recovered two people alive from the vehicle off NW County Line Rd., in addition to the body. No person involved is being identified at this time "out of respect for the families."
The incident is said to have happened at around 9 a.m. No specific information is yet available as to how or why the vehicle became trapped in the floodwaters.
