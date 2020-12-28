This year has left a strong imprint on many parts of the world where there have been record-breaking natural disasters.
Wildfires damaged a large portion of the West Coast while tropical cyclones displaced thousands of people from their homes along the Gulf Coast.
“Fires burned more than four million acres across California, about doubling the previous record of nearly two million acres set in 2018,” said Andrea Thompson, associate editor of Scientific American.
The August Complex fire was California’s largest wildfire in history, burning nearly one million acres.
In the Atlantic, a record number of hurricanes were recorded, with 2020 being only the second season where Greek letter names have been used.
According to an article published by the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, “At the end of the season, Iota’s damage estimates had reached $564 million and the total aggregated damages for the whole season are expected to exceed $41 billion.”
In Northwest Missouri, the most prominent weather event took place over the summer with local flooding on St. Joseph’s South Side. More than six inches of standing water caused road closures and resulted in families finding temporary shelter in the Civic Arena.
“The flooding of 2019 we are still working on,” said Buchanan County Emergency Management Coordinator Bill Brinton. “Supposedly 350 houses were damaged and some of those houses were destroyed and couldn’t be repaired.”
Damage from the flooding caused more than $400,000. Clean up and repairs continued into December.
“So far we have given away 30 to 40s cabinets, washers, dryers and some refrigerators,” Brinton said. “We have living room furniture coming in and the big thing has been working around COVID-19.”
Groups like Habitat for Humanity and area churches have not been allowed to help in many of the usual ways due to safety restrictions.
“It has been a challenge to get people and volunteers down there," Brinton said. “We’re supplying them and much of their needs, but they are having to do it all themselves.”
While the flooding is almost six months over, community restoration will likely continue into 2021.