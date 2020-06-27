Mother nature threw everything she had to disrupt the makeup commencement ceremonies set for this weekend, but fate preserved a final summer reunion for local high school graduates.
An overnight Friday-Saturday thunderstorm — wind gusts as high as 80 mph and steady rainfall thereafter — wreaked havoc, but it could not put down the Class of 2020. As St. Joseph assessed the damage, the new alumni of Benton, Central and Lafayette high schools gathered simultaneously at three different outdoor locations, to enable as much social distancing as possible. The district committed to the makeup events, which it has tentatively planned since the spring, after Gov. Mike Parson lifted all statewide restrictions earlier this month.
The Irish leagued up at Krug Park. The Central Indians gathered at Spratt Memorial Stadium at Missouri Western State University. The Cardinals found themselves at home at Sparks Field for one last flight. Altogether the graduates were left proud of what they had been through together, while also sad to say their final goodbyes.
“But, we really made good memories, and I’m just proud of us for pulling together and making it a really good time,” said Rylee Alden, Lafayette valedictorian. “And everybody’s going to do cool things. I’m just excited to see people’s names in the paper in a couple of years. It’ll be like, ‘This person went off and did this thing!’ I just know 2020 is gonna be a really good class.”
It is, altogether, a class like none other. Ask anyone what they remember most about high school, and you’ll often hear stories of senior prom, the last spring break vacation, that last team shot at a title, perhaps. These kids got none of that, because of COVID-19.
Central class president Cruz Becerra said it was about keeping your spirits up.
“Guys, just hang in there,” he said, reflecting on what he wants to say to those among his classmates who have struggled in this time. “Keep it up. Like, it’s hard for all of us, but I know we could get through it. If we just stick together. Just, keep talking to your friends, try to reach out to someone if you can. It’s just a hard time, so the more we can do for each other, the better.”
For many, now will at long last be the time to part ways, going to different colleges or trade schools all around the country, with a hopeful view of the future in spite of challenges of the like young people have not faced for some one hundred years. Mario Alejandro Oliva-Lima intends to venture to Miami, Florida, for future studies in biochemistry.
“I really love my senior class, and I cannot picture like any other class,” he said. “I made so many good friends. Any time I was stressed they always had my back. Like, I really don’t even care about this virus. I don’t mind it at all.”