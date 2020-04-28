The St. Joseph School District has named Bethany Clark its director of elementary education for the 2020-2021 school year.
Clark currently serves as director of student services for the Lathrop R-II School District. She has been in that role for five years. Her career in education includes a variety of leadership experience in prior districts and teaching roles at the Excelsior Springs School District, Cameron R-I and Columbia Public Schools.
Clark has a bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University as well as a master’s degree and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Northwest.
Clark and her husband, Jon, both grew up in Cameron. They have four children ranging in age from elementary school to high school. She said she is looking forward to the opportunity to join the SJSD team.
“I am very excited about joining the district and the sense of community I already feel,” said Clark.