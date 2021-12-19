A story on page B1 of the Dec. 16 News-Press titled “SJSD sees increase in children with severe needs” needs clarifications. The school officials quoted in the story were speaking about a small group of students classified as “unidentified kids,” not students with special needs. Also, two officials quoted in the story share the same last name, and our reporting did not clearly attribute statements to the proper person. The only comment from school board member LaTonya Williams, in which she is referencing unidentified kids, is “You use all of your staff on one child all day long.” All other comments in the story attributed to a Williams come from Marlie Williams, the district’s assistant superintendent of academic services, also about unidentified children.
The News-Press apologizes for the lack of clarity in this story.
