A man at the center of a viral video involving a St. Joseph Police Department officer has been charged with a domestic violence offense, court records obtained by News-Press NOW show.
Max Mcleod, the man seen in a TikTok video in which a confrontation occurs with an SJPD officer, is charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
"(Officers) observed red marks on (the victim) and redness in her face," SJPD Detective Dustin Robinson wrote in a probable cause statement.
News-Press NOW is not including the initials of the victim, or the specific details of the alleged assault, which occurred on Sunday.
Robinson wrote in the probable cause statement that he believes Mcleod is a danger to the community.
"Mcleod has previous convictions for domestic assault (in the) 3rd degree, stealing and property damage," Robinson wrote. "(Mcleod) has a gun or access to one and has (previously assaulted the victim)."
According to court documents, Mcleod has failed to appear in court 14 times.
In the viral TikTok video, which has been viewed at least 1.6 million times, an SJPD officer later identified as Brandon Harrison threatened Mcleod after Harrison's car was struck.
"I’m not working right now, I’m on vacation. I will (expletive) you up,” Harrison said to Mcleod in the video.
According to a press release from the Police Department, Harrison has been relived of all police duties, pending an internal investigation. Police also released a longer video of the incident to the public.
“Police officers are the most conspicuous representatives of government and, to the majority of people, they are a symbol of stability and authority upon which they can rely,” the release states.
Mcleod is being held without bond at the Buchanan County Jail, according to online court records.