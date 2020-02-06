ATCHISON, Kan. — A hearing is set later this month in a lawsuit alleging that in addition to federal criminal liability — which MGPI Inc. and Harcros Chemicals agreed to assume in recent months — for a 2016 accident in Atchison, the firms are civilly responsible for one death and other lasting injuries.
MGPI Inc., aka Midwest Grain Products, operates a production plant in Atchison, where a driver working for Harcros mistakenly combined hazardous chemicals in October 2016, triggering the formation of a toxic, jaundiced chlorine gas cloud over the town, harming dozens.
Both firms have since admitted to violating the federal Clean Air Act of 1963 and have reached separate plea deals with U.S. prosecutors, but attorney Andy Smith of Independence, Missouri, representing a number of local clients, isn't satisfied.
Smith expects the next round of discovery proceedings in his lawsuit to occur on or about Thursday, Feb. 27, before the Wyandotte County District Court in Kansas City, Kansas. Smith's firm, Humphrey, Farrington & McClain, P.C., has been involved in civil complaints against the two companies since October 2018, according to district court filings.
An extended civil petition filed on behalf of six Atchison residents cites how four of the plaintiffs believe their exposure to the gas cloud in October 2016 caused "severe, permanent and/or progressive damage to the lungs ... respiratory system, and other diseases ..." In addition, plaintiff Cheryl Reynolds filed a claim of wrongful death on behalf of her late husband, Herbert W. Buckley, in her capacity as his heir.
Previous reporting on the case has largely focused on efforts by federal prosecutors to reach a settlement within the bounds of criminal law, as regards MGPI and Harcros, the latter of which is based in Kansas City. Smith said on Thursday that the civil case will take longer to resolve and that it likely represents only a portion of those with lasting injuries.
"Due to the insidious and complex nature of injuries from exposures to chemicals like this, people often fail to relate their symptoms to their exposure for some time," Smith said. "It is my belief that there are likely many more people suffering these symptoms that simply haven’t made the connection."
In November, upon reaching an agreement to plea guilty to one violation of the Clean Air Act with the office of U.S. Attorney Richard Hathaway, MGP said it is "ready to move forward after cooperating fully with federal, state and local safety officials for the past three years."
"MGP remains committed to its role as a good corporate citizen and to ensuring the safety and well-being of employees and the communities in which it operates," the company said at that time in a statement.
Voicemails and emails to Harcros at its Kansas City headquarters have received no reply.