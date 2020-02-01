The St. Joseph Civic Arena went to the dogs Saturday as it played host to a dog show sponsored by the American Kennel Club.
According to a show official, some 150 different breeds were on hand for the two day event.
“It’s a chance for people to see a breed that they had not seen in the flesh before,” Dale Hunsburger, a committee member for the show, said. “There’s a Tibetan Mastiff here, and if you’ve never seen a 300 pound one covered in hair then you need to take some time and come out.”
The show is free and will occur again from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Hunsburger said the dogs are initially graded in various groups and by sex. The competitors can then advance to a “best in show” round. He said a show has been hosted in St. Joseph for about 50 years.
“I think what people really need to know is that this is a family sport,” Hunsburger said. “If you come in here and walk around, you can see lots of moms, dads, kids — and I think it’s a very wholesome sport.”
“I think it’s a good way for kids to learn responsibility and to learn how to take care of themselves and others,” he said.
The event was also sponsored by the St. Joseph Kennel Club. More information on the club can be found on Facebook.