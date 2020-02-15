It was an antique collector's paradise Saturday at the Civic Arena in Downtown St. Joseph.
The St. Joseph Antique Show and Vintage Market hosted over 50 booths of unique items varying from primitives to glass wear.
Angie Hummer, the show promoter, has been working with the show since 2006 and said the show is something the antique community looks forward to every year.
“There is everything here that a treasure hunter would look for — from jewelry, to furniture, to clothing and everything else in between," Hummer said. "I enjoy watching people carry items they found."
Hummer said the variety of things and total amount of booths is what makes the event one that people look forward to.
She spoke to the people in the community and said she has built a lot of friendships along the way, and the community is extremely close.
"I see a lot of camaraderie between the vendors, because antique dealers in general — we're a family. We may compete against each other at auctions but we all unite with old things," Hummer said "It's a pretty unusual relationship really."
While Hummer said the weather has been a problem in the past, Saturday featured weather getting up to temperatures in the 50s. She said another reason for excitement is people are getting cabin fever at this time of the year, and people are wanting to go out and find new items.
The show will continue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the St. Joseph Civic Arena in Downtown St. Joseph. Adult tickets are $6.