The month of March was a busy one for St. Joseph and the Civic Arena and showed a glimpse of what's to come for the city.
The 43-year-old arena has gotten a makeover. The seating has been updated to go along with a new electronic scoreboard and bright blue hardwood floor. It didn't take long for the fresh new arena to go immediately into the sports spotlight.
Civic Arena hosted the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Elite Eight two weeks ago, which was an opportunity for local hotels, restaurants and shops to see a boom in sales thanks to the tournament.
Last Wednesday saw another big opportunity, when the Harlem Globetrotters made their triumphant return to Civic Arena to renew their long-standing rivalry with the Washington Generals.
Brett Esely, St. Joseph Sports Commission director, said he believes that the sports scene has done so well in part due to the city's location and hospitality.
"One of the big keys to hosting an event, small, medium or large, is the venue," Esely said. "Civic Arena is a great venue ... I think that's been on display, really over the course of the last year."
The arena is still working on renovations while simultaneously putting on these events. Jeff Atkins, assistant director of St. Joseph Parks and Recreation, said some of the updates completely change the fan experience.
"It doesn't look like the old Civic Arena anymore," Atkins said. "The video board is a game changer all by itself."
This is just the start of the next generation of Civic Arena events. The NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Elite Eight returns to the arena in 2024, including the championship game. The arena has also announced that they will host the Global Women's Basketball Association, a four-team professional basketball league with teams based in Detroit and Flint, Michigan; St. Louis, Missouri; and Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Even so, the Civic Arena is looking to attract more events. Officials say they look to be the city's exclusive home to all events ranging from concerts, rodeos, the circus and the Missouri Western graduation ceremony.
Whatever new events may be making their way to the arena, Esely said the city has shown that they have the people and resources to handle whatever the next challenge is.
"The two weeks leading up to the Elite Eight are a great example," Esely said. "The venue had high school basketball sectionals, the UCP Chili cookoff, the circus (and) there was a trade show 24 hours before we started setting up."
