After a decision this week to begin reopening St. Joseph on Monday, City Hall is scrambling to make changes to how civic facilities will operate in order to maintain distancing.
The REC Center, Remington Nature Center and Joyce Raye Patterson 50-plus Activity Center all are planning to reopen on Monday, but with changes to protect employees and patrons while complying with the new guidelines set in place by the City Council.
The Missouri Theater and Civic Arena also will be open, but no events have been scheduled to take place.
The Bode Ice Arena will not open Monday and usually closes in May anyway.
Director of Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Chuck Kempf said the decision last week had his department rushing to get the facilities ready to open — many of which will have new rules in place for both employees and patrons.
Employees at all locations will be given protective equipment, and the city is looking into purchasing more masks and hand sanitizer to keep them in stock.
Kemp said the REC Center will operate on regular summer hours, but some equipment in the fitness room will be shut off in order to encourage distancing.
“We’re just going to close down every other piece of cardio equipment,” Kempf said. “That gives the 6 feet of spacing. The rest of the fitness center will be monitored.”
A staff person will enforce distancing rules and will ensure that each machine or piece of equipment is disinfected after each use.
At the Joyce Raye Patterson 50-plus Activity Center, additional rules will be put in place due to the smaller space and the fact that it is a private membership club.
Those who wish to work out in the fitness center will have to reserve a spot, and will only be allowed to do so for a set amount of time.
“They’ll have to reserve a time to use the fitness center and they’ll have a maximum of 60 minutes,” Kempf said. “They’ll have an hour and then they’ll have to leave just so we can make sure we keep turning it over for the other people who want to use it.”
Some activities at Joyce Raye Patterson will continue. Those that do not allow people to be at least 6 feet apart and those that require everyone to handle communal items, such as a deck of cards will not be allowed. Kempf said pool can likely still be played, but a designated person will be the only one allowed to touch balls and all balls and cue will be disinfected after every use.
Distancing will be enforced at all city locations, including the Remington Nature Center where tour groups may be spread out and tour guides will have to wear protective equipment.
Kemp said several part-time employees who usually work at the civic facilities have left in order to find other jobs during the lockdown.
“That’s not overly unusual to lose employees sometimes at these places, but it’s just kind of disappointing that something like this happened and folks were kind of forced to look for things elsewhere,” Kempf said.
City Hall will not reopen until May 11 and could be changed so that all business that involves customers is done on the first floor.